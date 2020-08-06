Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Commissioned A Song For Jeffrey Epstein That Mentioned ’24-Hour Erections’

A Thursday report from Vanity Fair spotlights a new Lifetime docuseries, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, and a strange revelation about the accused sex trafficker and his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, contained within it.

British journalist Christopher Mason claims that Maxwell commissioned him to write a satirical song for Epstein’s 40th birthday party. According to Mason, the British socialite — who is currently imprisoned for her alleged role in Epstein’s purported sex trafficking — had two unusual requests for the song.

“She wanted me to mention that when Epstein was teaching at the Dalton School, he was the subject of many schoolgirl crushes,” he said, noting that he thought the request was “odd.”

“But she clearly thought that that was something that was going to amuse him. Another odd thing that she wanted me to say was that he had 24-hour erections.”

According to the journalist, the song was well-received by the audience, which included billionaire Leslie Wexner.

“It seemed to have lots of good references that they were all guffawing over,” Mason said.

Annie Sundberg, one of the directors of Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, claims that the alleged story proves that the disgraced financier’s inner circle included people who knew of his then-secret behavior.

Ricki Stern, who co-directed the film with Sundberg, agreed with these sentiments.

“If you were a friend, if you were an associate of Epstein’s, you must have seen it, known it, felt it, suspected it.”

Many famous figures have been linked to the billionaire, including former President Bill Clinton, who was listed on the flight log of Epstein’s notorious Lolita Express. According to A Convenient Death: The Mysterious Demise of Jeffrey Epstein, Clinton was having an affair with Maxwell and using the financier to get close to her.

Spencer-Platt / Getty Images

Although Ghislaine previously said she had not contacted Epstein in 10 years, BBC News reported that unearthed emails suggest otherwise. In the messages, which are included in unsealed court documents, the convicted sex offender told Maxwell in 2015 that she had done “nothing wrong.” Nevertheless, Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to trafficking minors and will face trial in July 2021; she could face up to 35 years in prison.

Per CBC, activist and journalist Conchita Sarnoff, who travel in the same social circles as the wealthy pair, said she warned Maxwell of possible legal trouble after reading of Epstein’s 18-month sentence for soliciting and procuring an underage prostitute. According to Sarnoff, Maxwell shocked her with her nonchalant reaction to the warning, Th socialite allegedly called the accusations “ridiculous.”