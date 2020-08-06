Qimmah Russo Rocks A Neon Mini Dress As She Wishes Her Big Brother A Happy Birthday

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo not only wished her big brother, Tamir, a “happy birthday” in her latest Instagram update but she totally stole the show in her stunning neon-colored mini dress. Her 1.5 million followers were quick to respond both to send regards to her sibling as well as to comment on her smoking hot attire.

After wishing Tamir a happy birthday, she also revealed just how proud she was of him and said that she couldn’t wait to see him on his special day. She then asked her supporters to help celebrate the event by commenting.

In the first of two snaps of herself and her brother, Qimmah wore a neon yellow mini dress. It featured thin straps and sat high on her sculptured thighs, showing off plenty of muscle definition. She had her back to the camera, so her pert derriere was on display and she paired the dress with a blue clutch bag and orange high heels. Her brother wore a sweatsuit in the same color and matched it with orange sneakers.

The second snap showed the siblings standing in front of a wrought-iron gate. This time, the pair opted for denim jeans and white tops. Of course, Qimmah chose a midriff top that showed off plenty of her cleavage while Tamir opted for a plain white T-shirt. He also wore a jacket over his attire.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers quickly rushed in to offer up their support. Within an hour, the set had already gathered more than 4,000 likes and plenty of comments from her supporters.

One person simply commented with the hashtag #hotsiblings. However, others were more elaborate.

“Happy Birthday Big Bro!” one follower wrote.

“Whole damn family made of that God juice, yeeesh,” a fan said.

“Happy birthday. One of my favorite pics of u [Qimmah] in the jeans,” another user stated in response to the second image that Qimmah had shared.

“Wonder Twins Power’s Activate,” a fourth person joked, also adding a couple of the muscly arm emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyed, and heart emoji. In addition, the lightning one was also somewhat popular.

While primarily a fitness trainer, Qimmah often posts fashion updates that show off her chiseled features. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared some shots as she asked her fans to rate her hairstyles. However, her admirers were hard-pressed to pick a favorite style regarding the Instagram sensation.