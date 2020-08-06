Lori Loughlin’s Relationship With Olivia Jade Is Reportedly Still A Little Rough After Her Guilty Plea

Lori Loughlin has not yet fully patched things up with her daughter Olivia Jade.

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her daughter Olivia Jade are still in a bit of a rough patch following the college admissions scandal. According to inside sources, the relationship between the two is better than it was right after the news broke, but is still strained, as was reported by US Weekly.

Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribery funds in order to ensure Olivia and her sister Isabella a spot at the University of Southern California. More than a year after they were first charged, the couple finally agreed to plead guilty. Loughlin’s decision to accept responsibility for her actions has helped restore her connection with Olivia to some extent. Nevertheless, it will take time before they are as close as they were prior to her mother’s arrest.

“Lori and Olivia Jade’s relationship has not fully healed,” an inside source said of the mother and daughter’s relationship. They did note that things between the two are better than they once were.

Olivia reportedly recognized how hard it was for her mom to plead guilty while knowing what was at stake. However, she is glad to see her own up to her role in the crime. Both she and her sister had encouraged their parents to seek a guilty plea. Their hope was that they would spend less jail time and the public scandal would finally blow over.

Olivia is “really proud of her mom for pleading guilty” and is feeling more at ease these days know that she knows her parents will “face the consequences for their actions,” a second source explained.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Meanwhile, Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Loughlin is expected to spend only two months in prison while her husband will likely spend five.

Olivia had been a successful YouTuber prior to her parents’ legal drama. Now that her mother and father have pleaded guilty and justice will be served, she feels that she can finally move forward with rebuilding her career.

“Olivia has the mindset that nothing lasts forever and while she knows it will be an uphill battle, she feels much more confident than she did six months ago,” an inside source said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Olivia and Isabella initially encouraged Giannulli and Loughlin to fight the charges against them. However, as more and more evidence came out it soon became clear that it would be very unlikely that they would manage to avoid jail time.