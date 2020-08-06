Donald Trump Says ‘A Lot Of People’ Have Thanked Him For Fixing Their Showers

Donald Trump once again fixated on water pressure while speaking at Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio, on Thursday. As reported by Raw Story, the real estate mogul claimed that “a lot of people” have thanked him for fixing their showers.

“I was with somebody and they said: ‘We don’t have enough water sir,'” Trump said before claiming that government restrictions are the root cause.

Trump — who has spoken about energy-efficient toilets on multiple occasions — didn’t stop there.

“I said, ‘What is that? What is that?’ In most states, outside of desert areas we have so much water we don’t know what to do with it, right? A lot of states. Your state does pretty well with it, right? They have plenty of water.”

Afterward, Trump claimed to have approved a regulation to provide more flow to dishwashers and said the feedback he has received was overwhelmingly positive.

President George H.W. Bush signed the Energy Policy Act into law in 1992, which limited the flow of showerheads, toilets, and faucets. Over the years, the regulations linked to the law have come under scrutiny from conservatives who believe it is an example of overregulation, and Trump appears to be carrying on this legacy.

TRUMP: "They didn't have enough water. The same thing with sinks, toilets, and showers. You go into a new home, you turn on the faucet, no water comes out. You turn on the shower, if you're like me you can't wash your beautiful hair properly … I got rid of that." pic.twitter.com/PAQdJwmipK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2020

The Issues & Insights editorial board previously addressed Trump’s fixation on dishwashers and suggested that the backlash from the liberal elite was a sign that they are out of touch from the issues regular Americans face. The publication indicated that the president is not only focusing on how overregulation in the form of energy efficiency mandates is affecting ordinary United States families, but he is also addressing a common middle-class frustration.

“Not everybody understands that these annoyances are the result of mandates handed down by a few unelected bureaucrats sitting in cubicles in Washington, D.C.”

According to the publication, Trump’s exposing of this connection paves the way for small government advocates that can help his efforts in office.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Regardless, Trump has faced criticism for his focus on energy efficiency. Raw Story noted that the recent comments came as the coronavirus continues to kill thousands of Americans across the country. In addition, Vox journalist Aaron Rupar previously called the president’s comments on dishwashers “nuts” and accused the real estate mogul of never having used one before.

Trump also took flak from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) officials, who took aim at his suggestion that toilets now require 10 to 15 flushings to clear the bowl. Notably, Beth Livingston, a grand executive of the WaterSense program inside the EPA’s Office of Wastewater Management, mocked Trump’s claims in a publicly released email to a faucet manufacturer representative.