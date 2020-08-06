Charly Jordan Sizzles In Tiny Shorts At The Grand Canyon

Charly Jordan sizzled on Thursday, August 6, when she treated her 3.3 million Instagram followers to a series of new snapshots that showed having a grand ole time with friends during a trip to Arizona.

The post consisted of nine images, all of which showed the American Instagram star and musical artist enjoying the Grand Canyon, as indicated by the geotag and confirmed by the iconic scenery. In the first shot, Jordan faced the camera with the right arm outstretched toward it. In the second, she sat on a rock with her legs wide open to the sides, putting her booty front and center. The fourth captured her with three friends, Kinsey Wolanski, Amber Khieralla and Leah Blefko, according to the tags.

Jordan wore a pair of gray shorts with drawstrings tied into a bow in the middle. Their hems sat high on her thighs, exposing most of her legs. She paired it with a black sporty crop top that allowed Jordan to show off her tight stomach.

Jordan tagged Los Angeles-based photographer Jared Andrew Hughes in the post.

In the caption, Jordan announced that her new single, “Love Sets Me Free,” will be released tomorrow, August 7, and will be available on all streaming platforms. She also noted that she loved the Grand Canyon where she “felt like a bird.”

The slideshow has garnered more than 120,000 likes and upwards of 370 comments within just two hours of going live, proving her fans wasted no time in showing their appreciation for it. They flocked to the comments section to congratulate Jordan on her new music and to share their reaction to the snapshots.

“I’m excited too and proud of u beautiful, i hope u have a great day,” one user raved.

“‘If you’re a bird i’ma bird’ [heart-eyes emoji] [woman with a crown] killer views, any drone shots?” replied another fan.

“ou’re the most amazingly beautiful person I know on this social media platform,” a third admirer added.

“Remember your personality. You are the only one in the whole universe,” chimed in a fourth user.

Just yesterday, Jordan shared another slideshow from her road trip that showed her in a gray workout set that clung to her fit body, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She shot the pics during sunset, whose orange-hued lighting made her skin and hair glow. She could be seen striking different poses, including a yoga posture called king dancer or natarajasana. She wore a long-sleeved crop top that exposed her tight upper abs and a pair of matching leggings.