Addison Rae Easterling Is Barefoot & Adorable While Sitting Inside A Car

On Thursday afternoon, TikTok star Addison Rae Easterling shared an adorable new pic with her 24.9 million Instagram followers.

In the pic, she perched on the edge of the driver’s seat in a white vehicle with a black interior. The 19-year-old posed for the photographer by dangling her legs outside of the car and resting her hands in her lap.

Wearing a light-colored zip-up hoodie, Addison looked quite comfortable. Her left sleeve slipped down her arm, revealing the thick strap of a black tank top beneath her outerwear. On her lower half, the social media sensation appeared to be wearing tiny white shorts, which matched her purse.

Both her fingernails and toenails were painted, although in contrasting colors. Long, red, and manicured, her nails looked freshly done, while her toes looked to be colored gray. What appeared to be a pair of white tennis shoes were nestled down on the floor in front of her seat. They were likely Addison’s, as she opted to go barefoot for the snapshot.

Her long brown hair was gently tousled, flowing down her front in curly tendrils.

It appeared to be night time when the picture was taken, and the car was parked in what might have been a parking lot.

Considering how massive Addison’s fan following is, it was not too surprising to see that her latest Instagram update garnered an astounding 2.3 million likes in less than four hours of posting. Her pic also racked up more than 19,500 comments from her dedicated admirers and famous friends.

In her caption, she asked people to tell her a “fun fact” about themselves, and hundreds of users flocked to the comments section to respond.

Aside from Addison’s regular followers, several of her celebrity pals could not resist writing about their own fun facts.

“Fun fact… i can fit my whole fist in my moth… wanna see?!” replied Manuel Gutierrez, a.k.a. “Manny MUA” from the beauty blogging community.

“I can chug an entire kombucha in under a minute,” said Karlie Kloss.

“I don’t like mangos and bananas are my favorite fruit wbu,” gushed one fan.

“I was in a KitKat commercial when I was 7 years old,” added another.

“Addison always when I go out with someone, anywhere, I always trip or fall in the middle of the street lol,” chimed in a third person.

