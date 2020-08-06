Draya Michele Shows Off Killer Cleavage In Tight-Fitting Workout Gear For Latest Video

Draya Michele put her killer curves on display in two videos for her latest Instagram update. In the vids, she was filmed exercising in a tight-fitting sports bra and leggings combo that treated fans to a view of her curvaceous figure.

The multi-hyphenate celebrity showed off her jaw-dropping frame, while showing the hard work that goes into achieving it. Draya had her long dark hair tied up in a ponytail. She rocked a black sports bra that hugged onto her chest, and matching leggings. The fashion designer also wore a pair of gray sneakers, and accessorized with gold earrings and bracelets.

For the first clip, Draya – whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard – was filmed from the side. She held a 25-pound dumbbell in her right hand, and bent over at the waist with her head forward. A voice could be heard off-camera giving directions, as the 35-year-old lifted her body upright. She repeated the motion, and with each repetition fans caught a clear view of her ample cleavage. The camera panned over to give a shot of her pert backside near the end of the clip.

Draya was in a push-up position for the second exercise. The former Basketball Wives star supported her arms on two push-up bars while here feet were on slides. She lifted a leg forward and then across her frame before repeating the routine with the opposite foot. This angle gave viewers a glimpse of her bust and her toned lower body.

The model uploaded the footage to her page Thursday afternoon. Draya included a caption that mentioned working out all week, and added a strong emoji. She tagged her trainer and retailer Lulu Lemon in the post.

Many of Draya’s 8.1 million Instagram followers flocked to the steamy videos, and more than 84,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over four hours after they went online. There were over 730 comments in that short time. Model Krista Santiago replied with heart-eye emoji, and the comment section was flooded with those. Fans praised Draya’s physique and wondered how she kept up her appearance even while hitting the gym.

“Who looks like this when they work out?!?!” model Vendela Lindblom asked.

“I’m about to write a love song about u,” one admirer wrote.

“It’s the core strength for me,” a follower commented.

“Imma put this sandwich down and get to work,” another joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Draya showcased her enviable curves in a strapless bikini. That post garnered more than 216,000 likes.