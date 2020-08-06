Amanda Trivizas Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Skimpy Crocheted Dress

Amanda Trivizas left little to the imagination as she rocked an ultra-revealing outfit in a recent Instagram upload on Wednesday, August 5. The latest share featured the bikini model clad in a daring crocheted dress that flaunted her enviable assets.

In the update, Amanda rocked a tan crocheted dress that showcased her bombshell curves. The chest part consisted of triangle-cut cups that hardly contained her voluptuous breasts. It was not see-through like the rest of the garment. From what was visible, she appeared braless, but the piece obscured her buxom curves from exposure. Notably, its plunging neckline gave a tantalizing view of her cleavage.

The midsection boasted cut-outs that displayed plenty of skin, especially her flat stomach and the curves of her hips. The rest of the dress was see-through that made many of her viewers wonder what she wore underneath. The length of the clothing reached her legs, and its color complemented her flawless complexion.

In the photo, Amanda appeared to be enjoying a lovely day in what looked like a hillside garden. She posed by popping her hip to the side and leaned forward. She placed both of her hands on her thighs as she tilted her head and gave the camera a seductive glare. Some lush greenery was seen in the background. The soft glow of the sun hit some parts of her body, which made her skin appear radiant.

Amanda left her brunette locks loose and hanging on her back. She wore a pair of dainty hoop earrings and a ring. She added some body jewelry that clung to her upper body. The influencer completed her look by painting her nails a light pink color.

The babe matched the pic with a short and vague caption. Many of her online supporters went wild for the new addition to her feed. As of this writing, the snap has racked up over 45,600 likes and upward of 760 comments. Eager fans dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments for her “extraordinary” beauty and “sexy” figure. Several other followers couldn’t find the right words to express how they felt about the picture, opting to use a string of emoji instead.

“You are the prettiest woman in the world. Such a stunner!” one of her admirers wrote.

“You look like a goddess here! You have an amazing beauty that could make any man fall in love,” gushed another follower, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“For real! God would have taken a hundred years to make a beautiful lady like you. You are very rare,” a third fan commented.