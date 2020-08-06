Gymnast Nastia Liukin Flaunts Athletic Legs In Revealing Animal-Print Swimsuit

Nastia Liukin was ready to go back to the beach in the most recent photo that was added to her Instagram page. The Thursday afternoon update served as the perfect treat for her 1 million-plus fans.

The photo captured the Olympian posed in profile at an unnamed beach. In the caption of her post, she revealed to her followers that she was ready to go back and added a yellow fish emoji to the end of her words. Nastia planted one foot on the ground and tip-toed the other in the sand in front of her while gazing over her shoulder with a sultry stare. The sky was blue and filled with a few dark clouds while the waves crashing in the ocean indicated that it was likely a windy day. A piece of a dark rock could also be seen in the corner of the image but Nastia ensured that her audience’s eyes were glued to her gym-honed figure.

The blond bombshell opted for a one-piece bikini that still did an incredible job at showing off her slender body. The curve-hugging swimsuit was tight on her figure and helped to accentuate her tiny waist and frame. On top, the garment had thick straps that were worn over her shoulders and left her tanned arms on display. The back of the suit boasted a sizeable cutout that exposed her bronze body. Nastia draped one hand near her thigh and covered her midsection. The bottom of the suit was just as hot and featured a high-cut design that showcased her slender legs. Meanwhile, the back of the swimwear had a cheeky cut that flaunted Nastia’s pert derriere.

Nastia pulled her long, locks out of her face and her long mane tumbled down her back. She styled the look with a large straw hat but rather than putting it on her head, Nastia wore it on her back. She also made sure to tag her photographer in the photo.

The post has proven to be a big hit with fans since it was shared on her page. More than 10,000 Instagrammers double-tapped the post and an additional 60 left comments for the blond bombshell. Most were quick to compliment her lean figure while a few more let her know that they are big fans.

“Where is that bathing suit from,” one Instagrammer asked.

“The hat almost looks like wings, looks awesome,” another fan raved alongside a series of flames.

“I have always loved you. Youre the best that ever did it,” a third follower wrote.