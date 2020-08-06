‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Neil Confronts His Mom

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, August 7 teases shocking storylines from September 1, 2016. Neil shared some heartbreaking moments with his estranged mother shortly before she died. Chelsea and Nick received a blow when the cabin Adam was supposed to meet them at blew up.

Neil (Kristoff St. John) reunited with his birth mom, Lucinda (Nichelle Nichols), and confronted her about the past, according to SheKnows Soaps. Neil visited his mother at an assisted living facility, and she enjoyed listing off all his incredible accomplishments. However, Neil felt confused about why she bothered to keep up with his life. Neil asked Lucinda why she cheated on his dad, leaving him, but she pleaded with him to realize that she wasn’t in any condition to be a mother to him at the time. Neil still ranted about how much her actions hurt him.

Eventually, Lucinda asked her son if he was going to continue or if he planned to listen to anything she had to say. Stunned, Neil finally allowed his mom to talk. She explained that she was an alcoholic, so she went away to keep him safe, and Neil began to cry. He admitted that he was an alcoholic too. Lucinda declared that he turned out to be a wonderful man, and although she regretted their lost time together, she felt she made the right choice to leave.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Nick (Josh Morrow) were stunned when the cabin where Adam (Justin Hartley) is waiting for her and Connor to return, exploded. An ear infection for their little boy led Chelsea to leave Adam alone because he planned to turn himself in so that they could get treatment for Connor. They decided to meet up later, and Chelsea left. She called Nick (Joshua Morrow) for help. He arranged for a doctor to see Connor at her hotel room, and once the boy received some medical attention, she called Adam to let him know they were on their way back.

At the cabin, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) showed up, and she shot Adam with a dart to knock him out. During her ranting, Chloe admitted that she had worked with Victor (Eric Braeden) and that she would never forgive Adam for causing Delia’s death. Chloe told Adam that she planned to watch him die. Unfortunately, as Chelsea showed up at the small place in the woods with Nick and Connor, it exploded. Nick left the little boy in the car to help Chelsea. Chloe ran through the secret passage and ended up back inside Chelsea’s closet.

The Young and the Restless returns with all-new episodes on Monday, August 10.