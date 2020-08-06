Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Skimpy Purple Top And Sweatpants

Miami bombshell Isabella Buscemi sent thousands of fans into a frenzy on social media after she posted some sexy new snapshots of herself on Thursday, August 6. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 2.2 million followers, and the post grew in popularity just shortly after going live.

The 22-year-old Italian-Cuban model was photographed likely inside of her residence for the slideshow, which consisted of two images. Isabella stood out most in the images as she positioned herself in the center of each frame. She switched between two poses that displayed her from both her front and back. She exuded both sexy and playful vibes as she propped her booty out, pushed her chest forward, flipped the camera off, and directed her gaze straight toward the lens.

Her long, highlighted blond hair — which featured dark roots — was parted in the middle and looked to be styled straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Still, the model’s famous and curvy figure captivated most users, as she flaunted her physique with a cozy, yet revealing ensemble.

She sported a lavender bralette that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment did not offer much coverage as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her bust. The top was also designed with a low-cut body that revealed a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of sweatpants that featured a tie-dye design and showed off her hips and pert derriere. The sweats elastic waistband also drew attention to her slim core.

Isabella accessorized the look with a nameplate necklace, a watch, and a navel ring.

The sizzling update was met with a large amount of support and approval from her fans, amassing more than 6,000 likes in just 15 minutes since going live. Additionally, more than 100 followers also headed to the comments section to praise the model on her curves, good looks, and revealing outfit.

“I love you,” one user wrote.

“You are perfect,” a second fan added, following their compliment with a number of heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third individual proclaimed.

“I love these so much,” a fourth admirer asserted, in Spanish, per Google Translator.

