Georgia Gibbs Stuns Fans In A Black Bikini In New Beach Photos

Georgia Gibbs showed off her killer figure to her 713,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, August 6, with a hot new post. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself hanging out at the beach in a stylish bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The photos showed the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model across a large beach towel. Gibbs wore a black two-piece whose a skimpy bra exposed a bit of underboob. The cups were held together via a string that tied into a bow. They were pulled together tightly, allowing Gibbs to show off her cleavage.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that featured a double string on either side, creating a cut-out that bared her hips. The top strap was high and helped to enhance Gibbs’s slender waist. The third photo showed how all the strings clasped together in the back.

Gibbs’s blond hair was damp and she wore it swept to the side.

In the caption, Gibbs told her fans that she journals to offload her busy mind and to put her plans to paper wherever she is. She also told them that she recently bought a handmade one whose pages can be replaced, so she can keep it for life.

The post has attracted more than 5,300 likes and over 40 comments within the first hour. Her fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for Gibbs and to share their experience with journaling.

“Yess!!!! Just started again after a long hiatus,” one of her fans wrote.

“I like that Journal. I’m an artist and I like to draw. I like having paper around so a journal like that is a great idea for me…… thanx Beautiful, I’m definitely getting a notebook. Have a great summer!!!” replied another user.

“Oh how awesome… I do enjoy journaling and crystals — I have everything in my journal funny, sad and all in between,” a third fan chimed in.

“Yes I love to! A good brain dump can help so much,” added a fourth admirer.

Gibbs recently shared another post in which she sported a swimsuit, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She was captured on a dirt road amid a myriad of trees. She wore a white two-piece that had high-rise bottoms featuring a matching belt with a ring right in the middle. Her top had the same detail connection the two cups, which were widely spaced and showcased Gibbs’s cleavage. She completed her ensemble with a colorful cover-up that reached to her calves.