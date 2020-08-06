‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Was Told Via Text That Justin Hartley Was Divorcing Her

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause said that she found out that her now-ex-husband Justin Hartley had filed for divorce to end their two-year marriage via text message.

In a new teaser clip for the upcoming third season of the show, co-star Mary Fitzgerald asked her friend how she found out about her divorce, which Chrishell said blindsided her. Mary questioned whether Justin had approached her out of the blue.

A tearful Chrishell responded that her now-ex husband didn’t tell her about filing for divorce face-to-face.

“I found out because he [texted] me that we were filed,” she said. “Forty-five minutes later the world knew.”

Mary expressed shock at the revelation and slammed Justin’s behavior.

Since then, the two haven’t chatted much, according to Chrishell.

“I talked to him right after because I thought that must be a joke,” she said. “But that was kind of the end of the communication.”

She said that she is looking for answers just as much of the rest of the world, because the former couple weren’t speaking, and she said she didn’t fully understand what had happened. Because of the sudden nature of the ending of their union, she said that she was caught completely off-guard.

“When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could,” she said. “I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was going to do, but I just had to leave.”

The latest clip is an expansion on the original teaser for the show’s third season, which airs August 7 on Netflix. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Chrishell warned fans that a more dramatic trailer was coming, though it isn’t clear if this latest clip is the one that she was referring to at the time.

She also said that she wasn’t looking forward to having to relive her pain as the break-up of her union played out in the newest episodes.

The couple met when Chrishell was still a castmate on Days of Our Lives through a mutual friend. They started dating in 2014 and married four years later in Malibu. But after being together for two years, Justin suddenly decided to end their for union in November 2019.

Chrishell has since filed to restore her maiden name and has reportedly moved on with a new man.