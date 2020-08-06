Kelsie Jean Smeby Cups Her Topless Chest While Clad In Red Panties

Kelsie Jean Smeby’s most recent Instagram share had her fans seeing red. The model added the sexy post to her feed on Thursday afternoon while directing social media users to her website.

The photo captured Kelsie posed on an outdoor terrace. In place of a geotag, she urged her followers to check out the link in her bio, which led to her site. Kelsie knelt on a slab of marble, and there was a grey-cushioned couch at her back. The outdoor furniture piece was decorated with a few pillows that matched the fabric, and it sat against a concrete wall that overlooked a mountain with several homes. Kelsie shot a stare into the camera with her piercing blue eyes and tilted her head to the side. Her lips were parted, and she showed off her incredible figure in a racy red outfit.

Kelsie ditched her top in favor of a strappy piece that she wore over her tanned shoulders and chest. A small portion of fabric tucked between her bust, and Kelsie cupped her bare chest with her hands while still showing off her voluptuous assets. Kelsie crisscrossed her arms in front of her stomach, drawing further attention to her defined abs.

She rocked a pair of semi-sheer panties on her lower half and the undies were decorated with tiny dots. Meanwhile, the sheer fabric exposed a portion of her skin underneath. The model wore a red, silk piece folded over near her panties, and its delicate straps fell near her thighs. Kelsie went barefoot to complete her sizzling look.

The model styled her brunette tresses with a side part and added loose waves to the body of her hair. Most of the Kelsie’s mane fell over her shoulders and back. In the caption of the post, she shared a quote and made sure to tag her photographer to credit him for snapping the shot. She also revealed that she would be doing a q&a for her audience tonight, ranging in topic from questions on her personal life to her modeling career.

The upload has been a hit with Instagrammers, and it’s already accrued over 8,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Most social media users raved over her figure while a few more dropped a line to share that they would be tuning in tonight.

“Omg you are so gorgeoussss!!” one follower commented with a series of flame emoji.

“I can’t stop looking at you. You are perfect,” another fan gushed.

“I think it need help of o looked at you the same way I look at the moon,” a third Instagrammer wrote in reference to the caption.