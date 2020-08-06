Adrienne Bailon Poses In Low-Cut Leopard-Print Swimsuit For Latest Update

Adrienne Bailon, who is currently on the panel for The Real, took to Instagram to share a couple of new smoking hot photos of herself. The former 3LW member is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do it Right)” hitmaker stunned in a leopard-print swimsuit that was relatively low-cut. The garment featured thin straps and displayed her decolletage. Bailon accessorized herself with a necklace, small gold hoop earrings while covering her eyes with large black shades. She styled her long brunette locks in a high ponytail and left her baby hairs to rest on her forehead.

The 36-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Bailon took a selfie from a high angle. The pic appeared to be taken on portrait mode as the background was blurred. Bailon posed in front of a large pool and raised one hand to her hair. She looked directly at the camera lens with her lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, Bailon was captured side-on in another selfie. The That’s So Raven actress kept her arm raised and showcased her profile, which highlighted her striking facial features. In the background on the left, Beau Harper Alexander appeared.

In the tags, Bailon credited Dezi for her eyewear, her own brand, XIXI, for the jewelry, and Good American for the swimsuit.

In the span of 35 minutes, her post racked up more than 11,800 likes and over 125 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5 million followers.

“You are my favorite Cheetah Girl; this is the best you have ever looked,” one user wrote.

“Giving me them Cheetah Girl vibes,” another person shared.

“This made me start singing the last song of Cheetah Girls 1 movie,” remarked a third fan.

“Hottie with the body,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Bailon. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she appeared completely nude while posing in the sun. Bailon wore a large white hat with straw hanging off and placed a white-and-cream handbag to cover the majority of her body. She sported her long dark wavy hair down and accessorized with a bracelet. Bailon kept her nails short and didn’t opt for any socks or footwear. She displayed her pedicured toes while sitting on a wooden chair. Unsurprisingly, Bailon’s post achieved a large number of likes within a short amount of time and made an impact on her followers.