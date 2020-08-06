Polina Sitnova Sizzles In A Knitted Crop Top & Black Bikini Bottoms: ‘Miami Heat’

Polina Sitnova took to her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon to share yet another racy post with her followers. The model showed some skin as she talked about the heat in Miami Beach, Florida, where she geotagged her location.

In the steamy upload, Polina looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a tan knitted crop top. The shirt was strapless and boasted cuffed sleeves that fell off of her shoulders and showcased her toned arms. The garment also included a low cut to flash her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of black bikini bottoms. The sexy swimwear rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as it accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the pics.

In the first photo, Polina stood with her back arched and one leg in front of the other as she pushed her shoulders back and looked away from the camera. She rested one hand at her side while the other tousled her hair. In the second shot, she tugged at her shirt and tilted her head towards the ground while showcasing her bronzed tan.

She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Polina has amassed more than 563,000 followers on the social media app. Many of those followers made quick work of showing their love for the pics by clicking the like button more than 7,000 times within the first hour after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“Looking good Polina,” one follower stated.

“Simply beautiful young lady,” another wrote.

“Always looking Stunnaful!” a third comment read.

“You are definitely bringing the [fire emoji]. Glowing in the sunshine,” remarked a fourth person.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes flaunting her hourglass physique in her stunning online pics. She’s been known to sport scanty lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and skimpy shorts in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Polina recently piqued the interest of her fans when she posed in a teeny green bikini that she nearly tugged off her body. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. It has garnered more than 54,000 likes and over 930 comments to date.