Cindy Prado Show off Fit And Curvy Figure In Revealing Athleisure Ensemble.

American bombshell Cindy Prado captivated thousands of fans on social media after she posted a sizzling new video of herself on Wednesday, August 5. The beauty shared the post with her 1.4 million followers on Instagram and it quickly became a hit.

The 27-year-old — who is most famously known for being a fashion model signed to Elite Miami — was recorded seemingly inside of her living room for the video clip. Cindy took center stage as she positioned herself directly in front of the camera. She danced around for the video which was filmed using the TikTok app. She further emitted a sexy-yet-playful vibe as she smiled, propped her booty out, and directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair, which featured blond highlights, did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in slight, natural-looking waves.

However, it was her killer figure that stood out most in the post, as she showcased her famous curves in a stylish workout ensemble.

The outfit included a sporty black top that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment tightly hugged her figure, and accentuated her bust. The top’s plunging neckline also revealed a great deal of cleavage. Furthermore, she showcased her sim core as the top was cropped.

Cindy paired the athletic top with matching leggings. The form-fitting pants, which looked to be made out of soft, stretchy material, especially flaunted her curvy hips, and bodacious derriere.

She finished the look off with black sunglasses, white Nike sneakers, and white Nike socks.

In the caption, she joked with fans, asking if everyone is now downloading their TikTok content to Instagram and “how does this work.”

The eye-catching footage was met with a lot of support from fans, garnering more than 32,000 likes since going live late Wednesday. More than 400 followers also took to the comments section to compliment Cindy on her figure, beauty, ensemble, and dance moves.

“You really can break it down,” one user wrote of the model’s choreography skills.

“Marry me please,” added a second fan.

“Wow you look so good,” a third admired remarked.

“Way to go girl,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Cindy has served more than one daring look to her social media account, especially this past week. Just yesterday she sent fans into a frenzy once again after she rocked a skimpy blue bikini that showed off her physique, per The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 34,000 likes so far.