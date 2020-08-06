MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Her Ripped Abs & Fit Body In Tiny Bikini While Awaiting Fight

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda shared two scintillating photos from her hotel room for her latest Instagram update. In the pics, she treated fans to an eyeful of her sculpted midsection and body in a barely-there bikini.

The 21-year-old had just finished her weigh-in for Bellator 243 and kept the tiny ensemble on for these photos. She had been passing time quarantining in her hotel room by posting spicy pics, and this was her most revealing outfit of the week.

Loureda posed in front of the bed in her room as the sun shone through the windows. The Tae Kwon Do expert had her hair curled and tied up in the back, and wore large earrings. She rocked a shiny silver two-piece that put her fit frame on display. The top had small triangle cups, and thin straps that wrapped behind her neck and back. Her matching bottoms had a small front and thin straps that tied on the side.

For the first snap, Loureda’s full body was captured as she stood next to the bed. She looked off-camera and held her arms by her side. The sun illuminated her body from the chest down and cast a shadow behind her. This angle offered fans a view of her toned legs and hips.

The Miami, Florida native knelt down to bask in the sunlight for the next slide. She closed her eyes and held her arms above her head. Viewers caught a clear shot of her chiseled stomach and beautiful face.

In the caption, Loureda referred to herself as a “barbie,” and tagged the location as Havana, Cuba. She uploaded the snaps Thursday afternoon, and tagged Fashion Nova along with several other brands.

Many of the Bellator competitor’s 250,000 Instagram followers quickly noticed the alluring pics, and more than 10,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over an hour after they went live. Loureda received over 160 comments in that short time. Pro wrestler Martibel Payano responded with several fire emoji, and the comment section was flooded with them. Fans left compliments and words of support in both English and Spanish.

“Much Respect!!!!!” one fan wrote while adding a boxing glove emoji.

“Waaaay better than Barbie,” an admirer responded.

“I’m in love with you!!!” another added.

“Looking like a Cuban JLO!” one Instagram user replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Loureda flaunted her rock-hard abs in workout gear. She used the post to announced a new partnership deal with several brands.