Hope Beel Dresses Her Fantastic Figure In A Sheer Black Corset Top & Leather Skirt

Hope Beel went full bombshell in a stunning ensemble for her latest Instagram update on Wednesday. The flashed her fantastic figure as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was all dressed up, but had nowhere to go.

In the steamy pics, Hope looked hotter than ever as she rocked a sheer black corset top. The shirt featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

She teamed the top with a black leather skirt that hugged her curvy hips perfectly and fit tightly around her tiny waist. The garment featured a silver zipper in the front and on the pockets as it emphasized her long, lean legs.

She accessorized the style with a silver chain around her neck and a belt around her waist. She also wore a ring on her finger and had a light pink handbag slung over her shoulder.

In the first photo, Hope stood with her hip pushed to the side. She placed one hand on her purse as the other rested on the wall next to her. She tilted her head down a bit and looked away from the camera. In the second shot, she arched her back and bent her knee while placing one hand on her hip and giving a smoldering stare into the lens.

She wore her light brown hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Hope’s over 1.4 million followers showed their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 580 messages.

“Stunning and Gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“You are an incredible vibe my friend,” remarked another.

“Wow Hope you look very nice and beautiful in that clothes amazing pictures,” a third social media user gushed.

“You look amazing beautiful in this outfit,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in scanty outfits online. She’s often photographed wearing skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and racy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hope recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a barely there thong bathing suit that left very little to the imagination. To date, that snap has racked up more than 27,000 likes and over 940 comments.