Lydia Farley Stuns In A Tiny Olive Bikini: “I Love Summer”

Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 6, and treated her 779,000 followers to a very hot bikini pic.

In the snapshot, Lydia rocked an olive-colored, two-piece bathing suit that perfectly accentuated her amazing figure. Her ensemble, which seemed to be made up of silk fabric, featured triangular cups, thin straps, and a front tie-up design that rendered it a very feminine look.

She teamed the top with matching bottoms that boasted thin strings, tied low on her slender hips. The outfit not only exposed her taut stomach but also drew viewers’ attention toward her sexy legs and thighs.

Lydia opted for a full face of makeup, but in keeping with the daytime, outdoor shoot, she chose subtle shades. The hottie wore her auburn hair down, swept her locks to one side, and let them fall over her shoulder and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings and a silver barbell in her navel.

According to the getoag, the shoot took place in Sa Pedrissa — a rural hotel in Deià, Spain. The breathtaking view of the mountains, lots of trees, and the clear blue sky could also be seen in the background.

To pose, Lydia leaned against some railings, spread her legs apart, looked straight at the camera, and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, Lydia expressed her fondness for the summer season and added that she’d continue to spam everyone’s timeline with her bikini shots throughout the season. She also informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored the post.

Within two hours of posting, the photo amassed more than 12,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Lydia’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 390 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Damn, babe, I can’t deal,” one of her fans commented.

“This is the type of spam I don’t mind! Truth be told, I live this spam!” another user replied to the caption.

“You’re unbelievably stunning,” a third follower wrote.

“Gorgeous, babe. Why are you looking so hot?” a fourth admirer remarked, adding a heart emoji.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models also liked and commented on the picture, including Francesca Farago and Brooklyn Millard.

Lydia hardly fails to impress Instagram users with her sultry snapshots. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on July 26, she shared a photo in which she rocked a blue-and-white printed bikini that allowed her to put her enviable physique on full display.