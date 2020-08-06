Donald Trump Says Joe Biden ‘Totally Disparaged And Insulted The Black Community’ With Insensitive Remarks

On Thursday, President Donald Trump accused presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden of insulting the African-American community, The Washington Examiner reported.

“Joe Biden, this morning, totally disparaged and insulted the Black community. What he said is incredible. And I don’t know what’s going on with him, but it was a very insulting statement he made.”

“You’ll see it in a little while. But it was a great insult to the Black community,” Trump told reporters on the White House Lawn.

Earlier in the day, Biden came under fire for making a seemingly inappropriate comparison between the Latino community and the African-American community.

The Democrat apparently suggested that there is no diversity of thought among African Americans, arguing that the opposite is the case among Latinos.

“Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things,” he said.

In a statement, senior adviser to Trump’s 2020 campaign, Katrina Pierson, accused the former Delaware senator of “white liberal racism.”

“There’s a reason Joe Biden can’t count on the support of Black voters and it’s because of his plantation owner mentality,” she said, touting the Trump administration’s alleged accomplishments with regards to the Black community.

Pierson argued that Biden has made similarly disparaging remarks in the past.

She pointed to the former vice president’s May interview with Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God, when he said that African Americans who are unsure whether to vote for him or Trump “ain’t Black.”

The Democrat later walked back his remarks and apologized, stressing that his campaign does not take Black votes for granted

Pierson also pointed to Biden’s interview with CBS correspondent Errol Barnett earlier this week.

As reported by Politico, when Barnett asked Biden whether he had ever taken a cognitive test, he snapped, claiming that asking the question was similar to asking the reporter if he was using cocaine.

Mark Makela / Getty Images

Trump and his allies have long claimed that Biden is cognitively impaired and unfit for office. The Democratic nominee has dismissed concerns over his mental health, saying that he looks forward to debating the commander-in-chief.

As The Washington Examiner noted, polling suggests that Biden — who has expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement — is far more popular than Trump in the Black community.

For instance, in a Quinnipiac University poll released last month, 77 percent of Black voters expressed support for the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee while only 7 percent said that they back Trump.