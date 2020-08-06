Brooke Burke, 48, Slays In A Bandeau Bikini Top & Tiny Bottoms

Brooke Burke captured the attention of her fans on Instagram by uploading a photo that showed her posing in a mismatched bikini. In the August 5 post, the 48-year-old looked years younger than her age would suggest.

The snapshot showed the Dancing with the Stars pro posed in the middle of the frame against a light-colored background. A geotag indicated that she was in Malibu, California. In the caption, Brooke reminded fans to “be that girl” as the picture embodied fun. Brooke turned her body slightly to the side as she raised one of her arms in the air and draped the opposite on top of her head. She closed her eyes and flashed her pearly whites in a massive smile.

The mother of four flaunted her incredible figure in a bikini that was simple yet sexy. On her upper half, she rocked a bandeau top that boasted a classic cut and a bright white hue. The garment wrapped tightly around her chest, allowing her to show off her toned arms and shoulders. The piece fit snugly on her ribs as well, which drew attention to her trim abs.

Brooke’s sexy bikini shorts were primarily black with a white square pattern. The boy shorts seemed to fit her perfectly and the tight waistband helped accentuate her tiny midsection. The sides of the piece featured a ruched drawstring, which was tied near the tops of her thighs, leaving her shapely legs in full view. As the image was cropped at Brooke’s knee, her choice of footwear remained a mystery.

The professional dancer styled her long brunette tresses in a middle part and her hair spilled messily over her back. She added several curls to the body of her mane, giving her flowing locks even more volume. Since the post went live, it’s proven to be quite popular. As of this writing, more than 4,000 social media users clicked the “like” button, while over 60 of her fans left comments for the 48-year-old. Several complimented Brooke’s body and a few asked about how she stays in such good shape.

“Brooke, you have the most amazing incredible breathtaking beautiful smile I have ever seen on the most beautiful face!!!!” one follower praised, adding a few flame emoji to their message for emphasis.

“You look absolutely beautiful. I love you so much and you’re my favorite,” complimented a second fan.

“Gorgeous gorgeous amazing gorgeous stunning amazing,” a third admirer gushed.