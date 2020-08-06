Devin Brugman Sports Revealing Activewear & Cuddles Dog In Latest Instagram Update

On Thursday, August 6, American model and co-founder of Monday Swimwear Devin Brugman uploaded a series of stunning snaps, with some featuring her puppy Walter, on Instagram.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in a living room with a fireplace and window nook. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging snakeskin patterned sports bra and a pair of matching bike shorts. The skintight activewear, which was from the clothing company Alo Yoga, accentuated her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. Devin accessorized the sporty look with gold hoop earrings, a pendant necklace, a delicate bracelet, and numerous rings.

For the casual photoshoot, the swimsuit designer pulled back her long locks in a messy bun with a hair clip.

In the first image, she sat perched on the back of a white sectional couch. She hunched her shoulders and bent her knee, as she touched her foot. The model turned her neck and lowered her gaze, flashing her beautiful smile. The following photo showed her cradling Walter, as she looked adoringly at him. Devin altered her position for the final snap by standing up, while still holding her dog. She faced away from the photographer and looked over her shoulder to focus her attention on the camera lens.

In the caption, the social media sensation insinuated that her dog’s presence had “distracted” her from exercising. She also proceeded to tag both Walter and Alo Yoga’s Instagram accounts.

Fans were quick to gush over her precious pooch in the comments section.

“Very cute dog! Sending hugs & pets!” wrote a follower.

“Hehe he’s so cute!!!” added another Instagram user, along with a string of heart-eye emoji.

Many of Devin’s admirers also took the time to compliment her. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“[S]ooo lovely and sooo beautiful,” said a fan.

“Gorgeous,” remarked a different devotee, adding a kiss mark emoji to the comment.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Devin is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a white swimsuit that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 15,000 times since it was shared.