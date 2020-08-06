Joe Biden Suggests African American Communities Are Less Diverse Than Their Latino Counterparts

During a Thursday interview with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Joint Virtual Convention, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden raised eyebrows after he compared the diversity of the African American community to that of the Latin American community.

As reported by Breitbart, Biden’s comment came after he said he would be restoring the Barack Obama administration’s focus on mending relations with Communist Cuba.

“And by the way, what you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things … it’s a very diverse community.”

Biden continued to claim that Latinos in Arizona and Florida have differing views on immigration.

Biden’s comment, another in a string of controversial racial remarks, has raised eyebrows from some. As reported by Yahoo Sports, Donald Trump — who has faced his own scrutiny for his comments on race — did not hesitate to pounce on the Democratic presidential nominee’s comment.

“Joe Biden this morning totally disparaged and insulted the Black community,” he said to reporters outside the White House. “What he said is incredible, and I don’t know what’s going on with him, but it was a very insulting statement he made.”

Per The Hill, the president’s campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson release a statement in which she slammed the “disgusting” comments.

“The condescending white liberal racism that oozes out of Joe Biden is disgusting,” she wrote.

According to Pierson, the real estate mogul has helped the African American population via “unprecedented economic opportunity,” as well as his backing of school choice and efforts made on criminal justice reform.

Trump has faced criticism for his approach to both the Black and Latino population. On Thursday, Biden’s campaign released an ad that attacked the real estate mogul by comparing him to the “violent racists” from the Jim Crow era. In addition, the U.S. leader ended Temporary Protected Status protections for thousands of Latin American immigrations back in 2017.

Conversely, Biden previously faced a wave of criticism for his suggestion that African American supporters of the president are not being true to their ethnicity.

As The Inquisitr reported, CNN commentator Van Jones said that Trump’s reelection strategy involves appealing to the African American community. At the same time, he claims the president is continuing to remain steadfast on his stance against Latino immigration. According to Jones, the U.S. leader’s approach to appealing to the United States’ African population can be effective in gaining their support in the November election. In particular, the commentator pointed to the real estate mogul’s financial assistance for African American universities and colleges, as well as the previously mentioned efforts on school choice and criminal justice reform.

Regardless, Biden continues to earn the support of an overwhelming portion of the African American voting bloc.