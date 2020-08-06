Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Stuns Fans With ‘Unedited’ Instagram Photo That Shows Her ‘Stretch Marks’ & ‘Cellulite’

American model and social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa got candid in her latest Instagram share, posting an unretouched photo that revealed her stretch marks and cellulite. In the snap, the 23-year-old internet sensation rocked a revealing white bodysuit that had no trouble showing off her hip and thighs thanks to its incredible high cut, flaunting her voluptuous figure from the profile. Jailyne coupled the skintight number with a fabulous pair of black stiletto boots that reached past her knees. She topped off the seductive look with a wide-brimmed black sunhat that covered her eyes, leaving only her bold crimson lipstick on display.

The eye-popping shot portrayed the sizzling brunette crouching down in front of a bright-yellow car. Jailyne held both arms on the hood, leaning on one elbow and stretching out her other hand. The curvaceous beauty arched her back, sticking out her round rear end for the camera. The comely pose emphasized her perfect hourglass frame, spotlighting her strong thighs and ample posterior.

The skintight bodysuit hugged her figure in all the right places, accentuating Jailyne’s flat tummy and sculpted waist. The one-piece was complete with a scooped neckline and long, fitted sleeves that highlighted her slender arms. The garment looked almost semi-sheer under the glaring sun, teasing her fit body through the slightly iridescent fabric. Meanwhile, the boots were a tight fit on her legs and sported a satin sheen that called even more attention to her curvy pins. Their shine was mirrored by her chic hat and raven tresses, which brushed down her lower back, grazing her plump derrière.

Jailyne talked about her imperfections in the caption, noting that these types of skin defects typically occur due to fluctuating body weight.

“It’s normal because our weight is always going up and down,” she wrote on Instagram.

The post reeled in an overwhelming response from her audience, as fans flocked to the comments section to shower the YouTube star with their love and support. Followers left a flurry of gushing messages wherein they complimented her beauty and physique, reassuring the model of their undying admiration.

“You are so beautiful, stretch marks and all!” wrote one person, blowing Jailyne a kiss via emoji.

“Love the tiger stripes,” remarked a second fan, who added a tiger and heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“Beautiful no matter what!! I don’t see flaws, I see beauty!” chimed in a third follower.

While some called Jailyne “brave” for baring her imperfections in front of the camera, others pointed out that they couldn’t see anything wrong with the way her body looked.

“Looks the same to me no flaws,” penned one Instagrammer.

Shared Wednesday with her legion of admires, the post racked up close to 227,300 likes and more than 1,770 comments overnight, proving to be very popular with her 12 million followers.