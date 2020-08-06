Alyssa Milano Says She Thought She Was Dying After Contracting Coronavirus

Actress Alyssa Milano says that she ” had never been this kind of sick” after contracting the novel coronavirus in early April.

Milano posted a photo to her Instagram account showing her wearing a breathing apparatus and a pair of glasses. In the post, she called out the “flawed” testing system in the United States and explained her ordeal in getting tested and treated.

The political activist and TV host said that she received numerous COVID-19 tests, but they repeatedly came back negative, despite feeling extremely sick for two weeks.

“I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom,” she wrote.

At the end of March, she decided to get tested but the results were negative. She also took a “finger prick” antibody test a few weeks later and it also came back negative.

But she continued to feel unwell for the next four months, which prompted her to get yet another antibody test.

“After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab,” she wrote.

This time, the result was positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

She said that she is donating her plasma to help with coronavirus research, but warned people to be aware that the evaluations used to determine if a person has the virus can be faulty and that the number of people reported to have been positive is likely an underestimation given the challenges.

She urged people to practice social distancing, to wash their hands, and to wear a mask.

Milano has been vocal about asking her followers to do their part to slow the spread of the disease and has posted images of she and her family wearing facemasks.

One photo was met with derision after it appeared that she was wearing a crocheted face cover, which was full of holes, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

However, Milano pushed back against the critics and explained that the mask had a carbon filter in sewn into it to provide protection.