Sommer Ray Shows Off Curvy Figure In An Assortment Of Workout Ensembles

American model Sommer Ray likely inspired hundreds of thousands of fans on social media to work out after she shared some sizzling new photos of herself in athletic attire on Thursday, August 6. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 25.3 million followers, and it quickly caught the attention of many.

The 23-year-old, who is best known for her fitness regimen, appeared to be photographed outdoors for the series, which consisted of nine images. Sommer took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera. She alternated between a number of sexy poses that displayed her from many angles. She also emitted a very sultry vibe as she pouted, propped her booty out, and directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens.

Sommer’s long blond and brunette hair — which featured highlights and dark roots — did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in natural-looking curls.

Still, it was her killer curves that clearly stood out most in the slideshow, as she showcased her physique in an assortment of stylish workout outfits.

The three outfits, which only differed in color, consisted of a sporty top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders. The garments were quite tight on the model, highlighting her assets. The tops also featured a cropped design that reached just below Sommer’s chest, displaying her rock-hard abs.

Sommer teamed the athletic tops with matching shorts that looked to be made out of soft, stretchy material. The bottoms were also quite form-fitting on the model and showcased her slim core, curvy hips, and bodacious derriere.

In the caption, she shared with fans that her new workout outfits were ready for purchase. She also tagged her online shop’s Instagram handle.

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a large amount of support from fans, amassing more than 184,000 likes within 30 minutes of going live. More than 800 followers also took to the comments section to shower Sommer with compliments on her figure, beauty, and variety of ensembles.

“My eyes have been blessed,” one user wrote.

“These look great,” added a second fan.

“You are literally so gorgeous,” a third admired remarked.

“How can you be so perfect,” a fourth individual chimed in.

Sommer has shared a number of daring fitness looks to her social media account, especially this past summer. On July 24, she sent temperatures soaring after she rocked another skimpy workout ensemble, as reported by The Inquisitr. That video has received more than 607,000 likes so far.