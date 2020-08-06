Kourtney Kardashian Looks Gorgeous In New Instagram Post, Shows Off Her Natural Beauty

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her natural beauty and left her 98.6 million followers speechless in a gorgeous new snap posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 6.

In the image, the reality star rested her back against a large window as she sat on an elegant wood-paneled floor. Natural light poured effortlessly into the large room and cascaded over Kourtney, highlighting her gorgeous features. She wore a long loose-fitting dress that featured hues of red and white. The colorful ensemble loosely clung to her thighs, giving her followers a look at a toned legs.

The 41-year-old looked cool as a cucumber as she kept things neutral. She wore her hair parted and tied back. She turned her head and gave a seductive grin as she gazed directly at the camera.

For the backdrop, Kourtney continued the minimalist theme. The mom-of-four may have been the star of the shot, but it was the gigantic indoor plant that stole the show. Along with her incredible dress, the greenery added a pop of color to the otherwise neutral photo.

In the caption, she shared her thoughts on attracting what you “deserve,” and gave credit to the incredible photographer, Mason Disick, her 10-year-old son.

Since going live, the image has garnered more than 500,000 likes. Many of her followers rushed to the comments section, leaving upward of 2,000 comments as they shared their love for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her incredible beauty.

“Stunning as always,” one admirer gushed.

“Yes queen,” another follower proclaimed.

“You are glowing,” a third social media user shared.

“Imagine looking as gorgeous as you,” a fourth Instagrammer chimed in.

This is the second time this week that Kourtney has sent Instagram users into a tailspin by posting a jaw-dropping snap. Earlier this week, she posted a shot of her son, Reign Disick, and proclaimed that she was “not ok,” as the picture featured the 5-year-old with a dramatic buzzcut.

As fans may know, the youngest son of Kourtney and Scott Disick is best known for rocking long hair. However, many fans left a comment on the post to proclaim their love for Reign’s new look.

“There’s too much change in 2020,” one social media user wrote with a crying emoji.

“OMG! What? He is so handsome,” another exclaimed.

It was clear that many fans couldn’t contain their shock, as this particular post garnered nearly 42,000 comments and more than 2 million likes.