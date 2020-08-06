Marona Tanner Rocks A Very Revealing Black Outfit On Instagram

Aussie model and actress Marona Tanner took to her Instagram account on Thursday, August 6, and treated her fans to a set of racy pictures.

In the snaps, Marona could be seen rocking a skintight black outfit that featured a one-shoulder design, a large cutout on the chest, and a short-length skirt. As a result, she showed off an ample amount of cleavage as well as a glimpse of her sexy thighs.

Marona sported a full face of makeup to complement her outfit. As for her hairdo, she opted for a high ponytail and let her locks cascade over her back. The hottie also allowed a few strands of hair to fall over her forehead.

In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and chose to wear a pair of gold drop earrings to ramp up the glamour.

The photoshoot took place during the daytime. Marona posed while sitting in her car. To her fans’ delight, she shared not one, not two, but five pics from the shoot and exhibited her creativity by striking a different pose in each one of them.

In the first picture, Marona perched on the seat, tilted her face, parted her lips, and gazed into the camera. In the second snapshot, she lifted her chin, puckered her lips, and looked away from the lens. In the third photograph, she lifted her shoulders, straightened her posture, and placed one of her hands on the interior roof of the car.

In the fourth image, the hottie lightly touched the roof handle of the car and looked toward the other side. The fifth and last pic was quite similarly to the third photo but Marona looked away from the lens.

Her pet rabbit Frosty could also be seen sitting beside her in the photographs. In the caption, she introduced the bunny as a “photo bomber”.

The model also informed her fans that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing retailer, Noodz Boutique.

Within four hours of posting, the post accrued more than 6,400 likes and close to 270 comments.

“Wow!! Killer look and outfit,” one of her followers commented, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“You’re so incredibly stunning, simply flawless, and hot. Love you to bits!” another user chimed in.

“Marona, you always look best in black!!” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re like sunshine. You make me feel happy!!” a fourth supporter wrote.

Marona wows her admirers with her sultry posts almost every week. Only a day ago, she shared a pic in which she could be seen rocking a very stylish, cleavage-baring white dress.