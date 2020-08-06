Saffron Barker Poses On Her Knees In Pink Tie-Dye Bikini

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker delighted her social media fans with an Instagram update that featured her looking incredible in a tie-dye bikini on Thursday. The YouTube star looked smoking hot while she posed on her knees while spending some time on a beach.

Saffron’s swimsuit was a pink and white tie-dye style. The top was extremely low-cut, putting her cleavage on display. It also featured a knot tied in the center, which also drew the eye to her chest. The bottoms were a classic mid-rise style. Her accessories included a pair of gold hoop earrings and several bracelets. She also sported a bold pink polish on her long nails.

The blond celebrity’s update consisted to two pictures, which featured her posing on her knees with her leg slightly spread. She was in shallow water on the beach, and in the caption, she indicated that she was in Greece. A rocky shore was off to one side of Saffron while a few swimmers and a kayaker were visible behind her. The cloudless sky indicated that it was a lovely day to be on the water.

In the first snap, Saffron held one hand near her hip as she rested her other hand on her thigh. The pose showed off her her hourglass shape as well as her toned thighs. She gazed ahead with a serious expression on her face as her wavy hair fell over one shoulder. Her tan skin looked flawless as it glowed in the outside light.

The second picture was a bit more candid as it showed Saffron reaching toward the camera with a huge, playful smile on her face. As she leaned forward, she put her cleavage on display.

In the caption, Saffron mentioned a swimsuit giveaway that included a collection of swimsuits as well as a trip.

While many of the comments were from followers eager to win the drawing, some fans headed to the comments section to rave over the snaps.

“OMG ur soooo pretty I love u soo much,” gushed one admirer.

“ur so beautiful wow,” a second Insatagram user wrote.

“i mean that bikini is so lovely,” a third fan commented.

“I love the look of the collection so much xxx,” replied a fourth follower.

Saffron recently teamed up with online fashion retailer In The Style, and has been giving her followers a peek at some of the outfits they can find on the app. Not too long ago, she took to Instagram to show off a variety of bodysuits that were also available from the line.