‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Premiere To Feature A Coronavirus Storyline

According to a TVLine exclusive, The Good Doctor will join Grey’s Anatomy, New Amsterdam, and The Resident in tackling the coronavirus during its next season.

In Season 4 premiere, the doctors at Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, Texas, will tackle the ongoing pandemic in what will likely wind up being a “two-parter” special.

Like many medical dramas before it, The Good Doctor has previously dealt with a virus storyline. The tenth and eleventh episodes of the second season revolved around a viral respiratory disease that resulted in a quarantine. The latest finale also saw the doctors contending with a disastrous earthquake resulted in the death of one of their own, Dr. Neil Melendez, who was portrayed by series regular Nicholas Gonzalez.

Fans of the drama did not seem thrilled with the announcement. On Twitter, dozens of users responded to the TVLine article to express their disinterest and frustration with Hollywood’s decision to rehash the coronavirus pandemic for millions of viewers when television production returns to normal.

Darko Sikman / ABC

“Unless Melendez is waking up from a coma set in a COVID-19 world and has to quarantine with Claire, I don’t want this,” wrote one person.

Many do not want to relive the pandemic vicariously through their favorite characters with repetitive storylines that will not come close to the horrors experienced by actual people in real life.

Several viewers feel that trying to write COVID-19 into the story is pointless, considering the series has already tackled a deadly viral outbreak in the past. They do not see how doing it again will make it more interesting, especially if it retraumatizes those who have been directly affected by it in the last few months.

“I watch tv shows to take a break from real world things, I don’t want to watch an episode about COVID when it is already everywhere else…..hard pass for me,” said a second user.

“Why you saying ‘kick off’ as if its exciting, no one asked for this, you’ve already given us the horrendous season finale and now you want to start a season with covid,” chimed in a third.

“Now we’re gonna have to relive the coronavirus?” tweeted a fourth person.

The Good Doctor fans are already disappointed, given the lack of new material for Season 4. As The Inquisitr reported last week, production has halted shortly after briefly restarting due to issues with how often cast and crew are expected to be testing for COVID-19 on set. They’re currently working with the BC Council to resolve matters as quickly as possible.