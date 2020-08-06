Cindy Kimberly Flaunts Enviable Figure In Pink Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Spanish model Cindy Kimberly sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday, August 5, when she posted some stunning new snapshots of herself on Instagram. The bombshell shared the post with her 6.4 million followers, and it quickly became a hit with her followers.

The 21-year-old cover girl — who gained popularity after Justin Bieber shouted her out on his social media — stunned as she was photographed indoors for the slideshow, which consisted of four photos. Cindy stood directly in front of the camera as she switched between a number of sexy and playful poses. She was also joined by her cat in one of the snapshots.

Cindy further exuded a sultry mood as she pouted, and directed her gaze straight towards the camera’s lens. Her long brunette hair was parted to the right and looked to have been blown out straight as it fell around her shoulders.

Still, it was her famous and enviable figure that captivated users most, as she flaunted her killer curves with some revealing lingerie.

Cindy sported a pink bra which was designed with a sheer lace material and featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The intimate garment hugged her chest as it accentuated her bust. The bra’s cups also featured a low cut that exposed a great deal of her cleavage.

She teamed the undergarment top with a matching pair of panties that also did not provide much coverage. They were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that especially flaunted her curvy hips and pert derriere. The underwear’s thick, high-waisted sides also called attention to her flat core.

She added a whimsical touch to the revealing look by wearing a tiara.

In the post’s caption, the model revealed that her lingerie was designed by Savage X Fenty, a clothing company founded by Rihanna.

The smoking-hot series was met with a great deal of support and approval from her fans, accumulating more than 600,000 likes since going live late Wednesday. Additionally, more than 1,000 followers took to the comments section to compliment her on her figure, good looks, and intimates.

“So pretty,” one user wrote.

“How does it feel to be perfect,” a second fan added.

“Thank you for your service, queen,” a third individual asserted.

“I love you,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Cindy has taken to social media to share a number of stunning photos of herself, especially as of late. On July 22, she wowed fans once again after she rocked yet another lingerie set that flaunted her flawless physique, per The Inquisitr. That upload received more than 800,000 likes, proving to be very popular.