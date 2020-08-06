Madi Edwards Soaks Up The Sun While Clad In A Skimpy White Bikini In Punta De Mita

Madi Edwards’ most recent social media share was double the fun and saw the model soaking up the sun in two sizzling shots. The update was shared to her Instagram account on August 6, and it added some heat to her already smoking-hot feed.

The first image in the set captured the model posed outside, and a geotag in the picture indicated that she was at the W hotel in Punta De Mita, Mexico. She rested both hands on the concrete behind her back and was positioned in front of an infinity-edge pool. Madi tilted her head back and gazed into the sky while taking in all the vitamin D that the sun had to offer. The pool was surrounded by plenty of greenery, which included bushes and palm trees in addition to a few red flowers.

Madi’s day in the sun called for a white bikini that made her allover glow pop. The top of her suit boasted a triangle cut that was tight on her figure and showed a glimpse of cleavage. It had thin strings that were worn on her ribs and around her neck. Madi wore her swimsuit bottoms high on her hips, and they tied in bows around her sides, leaving her strong stems on full display. The suit had a daringly low cut in the front that allowed Madi to show off her sculpted abs. Her long, blond tresses spilled over her back, and she added a pair of earrings to her poolside look. Madi also rocked a blue bracelet on her left wrist while a trio of lotions from Bali Body appeared near Madi’s hip. In the caption of the photo, she shared with her audience that the lotions were her favorite.

The second image in the series showed the model with her backside facing the camera. She looked over her shoulder with a slight smile and arched her back as she dipped her feet into the pool. The swimsuit’s cheeky cut showed off Madi’s pert derriere and a good portion of her bronze back and shoulders. The trio of lotions sat next to her hip, and each possessed a vibrant color.

In its short time live, the photo has amassed 1,000-plus likes and over a dozen comments from Madi’s adoring fans.

“Absolutely stunning!” one follower gushed with a few flame emoji tied to the end of the post.

“You’re so cute,” a second Instagrammer complimented.

“Moood,” another fan wrote alongside a few red hearts.

Another Instagrammer told Madi that they were “obsessed” with the look.