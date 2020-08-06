Kristin Cavallari Stuns In White Swimsuit In Latest Instagram Update

On Thursday, August 6, Kristin Cavallari uploaded a stunning snap on Instagram to advertise for her jewelry company, Uncommon James’s collaboration with DIFF Eyewear.

The photo showed the Very Cavallari star posing outside on what appears to be a white sheet. Numerous white vases containing lilies were placed behind her. Kristin sat with her knees bent and hunched her shoulders, as she touched her foot. She turned her neck slightly to look toward the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

The mother-of-three flaunted her fantastic figure in a white swimsuit. The one-piece accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. The fashion designer shielded her face from the sun with a pair of oversized black sunglasses from the Uncommon James x DIFF Eyewear collection. As for jewelry, she wore statement earrings and a silver ring.

Kristin tagged Los Angeles-based makeup artist Ash K. Holm and hairstylist Riawna Capri in the body of the post, insinuating that they had assisted with her glamourous look. Her shoulder-length blond hair had been styled in tousled curls and a deep side part. Prior to the picture being taken, she tucked her hair behind her ear, giving fans a better view of her beautiful face.

In the caption, Kristin promoted her brand’s “jewelry + sunglasses collab.” She then proceeded to encourage her fans to visit the Uncommon James website.

Quite a few of her followers flocked to the comments section to share their enthusiasm about the collaboration.

“Yay! Keep all the new collabs and products coming!” wrote one fan.

“[O]mg obsessed with this collab!!!!” remarked another Instagram user.

Many commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the television personality, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Love this!! You’re stunning Kristin!!” said an admirer, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” added a different devotee, along with a red heart emoji.

The photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.

Earlier this week, Kristin, who recently revealed that she was separating from Jay Cutler, made headlines by posting a picture with her ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti. In the snap, the pair, who both starred on the MTV series Laguna Beach, looked quite comfortable together. The post seemed to have sent fans into a frenzy with some questioning whether the photo indicated that Kristin was rekindling her romance with Stephen.