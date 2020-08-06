Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Meeting With President Donald Trump

Ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. DeWine had been slated to greet Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland on Thursday.

Per a post on the official Twitter account of DeWine’s office, the governor had taken the test as part of the standard protocol for meeting with the president. DeWine has yet to exhibit any symptoms of the illness associated with the novel coronavirus, according to the statement.

DeWine will now head to Columbus where he and his wife — First Lady Fran DeWine — will both be tested for COVID-19. The governor’s office further stated that DeWine plans to return to his home in Cedarville where he will comply with COVID-19 protocol by remaining in quarantine for the next 14 days.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted was also tested for the Trump meeting, but his result came back negative.

Trump made the trip to Ohio for a campaign event, as well as a tour of the Whirlpool facility in Clyde, according to WKYC. As relayed by the network, White House officials have said that Trump’s visit to the site is meant to show how the president “continues to put American jobs first.” The trip will culminate with a joint fundraiser for Trump’s reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee at the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl.

Justin Merriman / Getty Images

The 73-year-old DeWine is just the second U.S. governor to test positive for coronavirus infection. As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt became the first sitting governor to test positive for COVID-19 in mid-July.

DeWine is currently serving in his first term as Ohio’s governor. He previously represented Ohio in both the Senate and the House of Representatives and also acted as the state’s attorney general and lieutenant governor.

Last month, DeWine made headlines when he opined that fans could be in the stands for some sporting events this fall. He believes that the possibility of live attendance will be contingent on the people’s behavior over the next few months, however.

“It’s all a question of distance,” he said. “One of the things you would worry about with football, frankly, is what’s going on outside Ohio State Stadium, for example. We’re used to 100,000 or so people at Ohio State, but then you go outside and you’ve got parties and everything going on out there. On some days, they claim to have more people outside than inside [the stadium]. That would be a real concern.”