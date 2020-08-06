Morgan Ketzner Shows Off Her Sun Kissed Skin In Black Bikini Bottoms & Crop Top

Morgan Ketzner returned to Instagram to share a stunning new snap on Thursday afternoon. The hot model flaunted her sun kissed skin in a skimpy outfit as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was headed to Mexico next week.

In the sexy snap, Morgan looked smoking hot as she rocked a pair of tiny black bikini bottoms. The garment wrapped tightly around her petite waist and rested high on her curvy hips as they accentuated her long, lean legs.

She paired the bottoms with a black and white striped sweater. The shirt fell off of her shoulders and helped to highlighter her flat tummy and insane abs. It also complemented her bronzed tan as a hint of her tan lines could be seen.

Morgan sat on a stood for the snap. She had one leg hanging off of the chair as the other was bent and pulled into her body. She arched her back slightly and placed one hand on her face. The other hand held a coconut with a straw in it as she gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background of the photo, a long counter top and large windows were visible. A sunlit sky and a tall tree could be seen through the glass.

She wore her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the locks in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

Morgan has accumulated more than 493,000 followers on the social media platform. Many off those fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 3,000 times in less than an hour after it was published to her feed. Her supporters also swarmed the comments section to leave over 180 remarks on the pic during that time.

“Always beautiful and perfect pose,” one follower gushed.

“You are so pritty [sic],” another declared.

“My queen is insanely beautiful gorgeous stunning,” a third comment read.

“Such a cutie,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her sport racy ensembles in her sexy photos. She’s often seen posing in skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, and racy pants in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently delighted her followers when she wore a tiny white knotted crop top and a denim skirt. That post also proved to be popular. It has reeled in more than 6,500 likes and nearly 300 comments to date.