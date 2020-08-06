Nina Serebrova Flaunts Cleavage In Flirty Mini Dress With Plunging Neckline

Miami-based model Nina Serebrova knows how to make a mini dress look good. This summer has seen her wearing several sexy outfits that put her fit physique on display. On Thursday, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to flaunt her cleavage in a flirty ensemble that featured a plunging neckline.

Nina’s post consisted of two photos that captured her sitting outside on a white bench. The geotag for the update indicated that she was in the Miami Brickell District.

The model’s dress was a sky blue color. It had short sleeves and a button-up front. Several buttons at the top were undone, showing off her voluptuous chest. Nina wore a heart pendant necklace, which drew the eye to her chest. A few buttons at the bottom were also undone, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her shapely legs. A belt cinched around her waist highlighted her slender midsection. Nina sported a pair of hoop earrings and also wore a pale polish on her long nails.

In the first picture, Nina sat with her legs crossed. The dress spilled open over her thighs, showing them off. She leaned back on one hand while she held the hem with her other hand. She arched her back, emphasizing her cleavage. Her yes were closed and she wore a smile on her face. Her long, dark hair cascaded over her shoulder.

Nina put her chest on display in the second image. She faced the camera while she looked off to one side, putting her cleavage front and center. Her legs were still crossed and her hands were by her sides. Her hair was pulled up into a messy bun.

In the caption, she tagged the maker of the blue number. She also asked her fans which hairstyle they preferred.

While many of the comments were written in Russian, some English-speaking admirers chimed in with their thoughts about the pics.

“You look stunning in both pictures Nina and you know I love both But today, the 2nd picture is my favorite Hair up wins,” one follower wrote.

“One of the finest girls I’ve ever seen,” a second comment read.

“Definitely some WOW going on here,” quipped a third Instagram user.

“Btw you’re always so stunning,” a fourth fan commented.

Nina certainly knows how to get the attention of her fans. Whether she is flaunting the front side of her body or the back, she has a way that keeps them coming back for more.

Last month, she shared a snap that saw her showcasing her booty in a thong while sporting a cropped denim jacket.