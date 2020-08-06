Tammy Hembrow Snaps A Busty Selfie In A Convertible

Australian model and social media influencer Tammy Hembrow’s most recent Instagram showed her taking a cruise in the car. Tammy shared the update with her feed on Thursday and flaunted her dangerous curves for her 11.4 million fans.

The sizzling shot captured Tammy posed in the center of the frame. She extended her arm forward to snap the selfie-style shot while resting her opposite hand near her face. Hembrow playfully poked her lip with one of her manicured nails and shot a sultry stare into the camera. Tammy posed in a convertible with chic, black leather seats. The front window was up while the back windows were unrolled, and it was unclear whether or not the vehicle was moving or in park. It looked like a perfect day with the sun spilling over the car and plenty of tall trees visible outside. A few clouds were scattered around, but the sky was almost entirely blue.

Tammy showed off her ample assets in a sexy that possessed a bright white hue. The garment was tight on her figure, and it boasted a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage. The shirt had a set of ties in the middle that fell near her chest and drew further attention to her bare collar and chest. The image was cropped directly below her bust, but fans were still treated to a generous view of her bombshell curves.

Tammy sported a small pair of earrings as her only accessory. She wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a half-ponytail, and equal parts of hair spilled over each of her shoulders. Tammy styled her hair with a middle part and wore a small section of hair on each side around the frame of her face.

In the caption of the update, she told followers that they “got my attention.” Unsurprisingly, the photo has amassed over 155,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Some social media users complimented her beauty while a few more expressed their approval over the low-cut top. Several other fans opted to use emoji instead of words to convey their feelings.

“That’s what I’d say to every mirror I walked passed if I was you,” one follower commented about the caption of Tammy’s post.

“You look amazing as always love you tammy,” a second social media user gushed with the addition of a few flames and heart emoji.

“I can’t deal w you you’re so dang prettyyy mama. You always have my attention,” another complimented.

“Caption since forever… love yo family stay motivated stay you,” a fourth chimed in.