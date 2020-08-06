Kiki Passo Looks Like A ‘Traffic Cone’ In A Revealing Bright Orange Dress

Kiki Passo put on a busty show in a skimpy little outfit for her latest Instagram upload on Thursday afternoon. The model showcased her hourglass curves while revealing in the caption that she believed she looked like a traffic cone.

In the sexy snaps, Kiki looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a bright neon orange dress. The garment featured a low cut neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. The thin straps also flashed her muscled arms and shoulders.

The garment clung tightly to her petite waist and curvy hips while showing off her long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the style with a large pendant and chain around her neck, gold bracelets on her wrist, and multiple rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Kiki stood in front of a plain, white wall with her body turned to the side. She leaned forward and pushed her booty out as she had one hand resting at her side. Her other arm wrapped around her midsection as she tilted her head up and gave a smirk into the camera. The second show was similar, but featured her beaming a huge smile.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

Kiki’s over 1.2 million followers immediately began to respond to the pics. The post garnered more than 14,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after they were uploaded to the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“What I really like about you, is your energy. You have positive energy. Beauty is a common thing, but for people with positive energy, that’s rare,” one follower gushed.

“Such a gorgeous smile,” another stated.

“The best traffic cone I’ve ever seen,” a third social media user wrote.

“[You] would definitely stop traffic and cause a lot of accidents,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport revealing outfits in her online snaps. She’s often seen wearing tight dresses, scanty bathing suits, and skimpy lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a strapless tight beige bikini, while telling her fans that she was lost in a jungle. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s raked in more than 73,000 likes and over 800 comments.