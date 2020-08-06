‘DWTS’ Pro Emma Slater Shows Off Her Bikini Body & Wipes Out While Performing Stunt That Left A Mark

Emma Slater was with her husband, Sasha Farber, when she took a spill.

Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater always looks graceful on the dance floor, but her experience gliding across a ballroom didn’t help her do the same across the water. On Wednesday, Emma, 31, took to Instagram to share a video of her failed attempt at performing a stunt during a trip to the beach. In the caption of her post, she joked that it was a visual representation of what 2020 has been like for her.

Her day at the beach appeared to be a family affair. She was joined by her husband, fellow DWTS pro Sasha Farber, 36. At the beginning of the video, he watched his nephew expertly glide a few feet across the water’s surface on a body board before losing momentum and sinking down in the shallows. He managed to stay on his feet the entire time.

Emma followed his lead by attempting the same trick. She was flaunting her fit physique in a colorful string bikini that was little more than a blur at first. The professional dancer sprinted across the sand and jumped onto her own body board. Unfortunately, she failed to stay upright, and it shot out from underneath her feet. Her legs flew up in the air, and she created a large splash as she fell backwards on her rear-end. She managed to laugh at herself, and her nephew also seemed to find her total wipe-out rather amusing. However, in her post’s caption, Emma revealed that her spill left a large mark on her backside.

As for Emma’s shirtless Australian husband, he sweetly checked to make sure that she was okay as she slowly rose out of the water and readjusted her bikini bottoms.

A few of Emma’s costars reacted to the video in the comments section of her post. Keo Motsepe’s response was a long string of thirty crying laughing emoji.

“EMMA!!!!!! I have watched this probably 50 times. Hahahahahahaha I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” wrote Jenna Johnson.

“Bahahahaha exactly!” read a comment from Peta Murgatroyd.

Sasha chimed in to joke that his wife “nailed it,” and Emma’s fans also had plenty to say about her failed stunt.

“This was actual footage of my week. I thank you for this gem. It is a perfect 10!” one admirer wrote.

“This literally makes me feel so good, I’m so uncoordinated. The fact that you laughed while falling and after is amazing,” read another remark.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Emma also amazed her fans last month by showing off her toned figure in a bright red bikini. She posed for a Fourth of July photo with a large group of Dancing with the Stars pros that included Sasha, Jenna, Peta, and Maks Chmerkovskiy.