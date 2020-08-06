Alexa Collins Promotes Roses In Smoking-Hot, Topless Shot

Alexa Collins showed off her tanned body on Instagram with a smoking-hot shot added to her feed on August 6. The post captured Alexa topless in front of the camera, and her 1 million fans have taken an instant liking to it.

The image showed the model in the center of the frame. The background of the image was partially blurred, but she appeared to be in a kitchen. A photo could be seen hanging on the wall behind Alexa, and a few silver light fixtures hung from the ceiling. The floor boasted a dark color, and there also appeared to be a countertop with a few things scattered on the top. Alexa shot a sultry stare into the camera with her big, brown eyes. The social media star had her gloss-lined lips slightly parted and flashed a hint of her pearly whites. She tilted her head to the side and showed off her incredible body in a racy look.

Alexa opted to go topless for the photo op while promoting Dose of Roses, a company based in Beverly Hills, California. Alexa flaunted her sun-kissed skin and trim arms as she held a bouquet of roses in her arms. The flowers featured a wide array of colors, which included blue, purple, orange, green, and pink hues. She strategically held the flowers in front of her chest to cover what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still showing a decent amount of skin.

The model added a few accessories to her barely there attire, including a pair of gold hoop earrings. Alexa also rocked a dainty necklace with several butterfly charms that came in different sizes. She pulled back her long, blond tresses in a high ponytail, ensuring that no loose pieces of hair would fall around the frame of her face.

As of this writing, the sexy update has only been live on Alexa’s page for a few minutes, but it’s still garnered a ton of attention from her fans. More than 1,100 have double-tapped the update, and 50-plus left comments. Some Instagrammers complimented Alexa’s figure, and a few more weighed in on the colorful flower arrangement.

“Those lips are unbelievably gorgeous,” one follower gushed alongside a few flames and heart emoji.

“You are gorgeous. You are as sweet as honey angel,” another social media user commented.

“I love this pic and ur props and ur face,” a third chimed in.

“What a knockout,” one more added with the addition of a series of hearts.