Brit Manuela Shows Off Fit Physique In Skimpy Black Bikini

On Thursday, August 6, American model Brit Manuela shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 980,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing outside in front of a brick building and green foliage. She flaunted her fit physique in a black ribbed bikini that featured a low-cut top with thick straps and a pair of high-cut bottoms. The tiny two-piece, which was from the clothing company Glassons, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs. Brit kept the sexy look relatively simple and accessorized with only a gold pendant necklace.

In the first image, the model stood with her back arched and her legs spread. She touched her temples and focused her attention on the camera. Brit altered her position for the following photo by putting her shoulders back and dropping her hands to her side. The final snaps showed her turning her body slightly. She jutted out her hip and appeared to be adjusting her bikini bottoms. She tilted her head and looked directly at the photographer with a small smile playing on her lips.

For the casual photoshoot, the bombshell wore her long locks down in a deep middle part.

In the caption, the social media sensation shared a message about how she values “peace” over “attention.” Brit also advertised for Glassons by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also proceeded to compliment her in the comments section.

“Youuu [sic] are perfection,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“So cute Brit,” added a different devotee, along with a pink heart emoji.

“Oh my God! You are amazing,” remarked another follower.

“You are stunning and so inspiring!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Brit engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently shared pictures, in which she wore skintight activewear that accentuated her pert derriere and washboard abs.