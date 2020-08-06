Dolly Castro Flaunts Voluminous Cleavage In Skintight Orange Dress & Pearls

Dolly Castro flaunted her voluptuous cleavage on Instagram in her most recent update. She looked spectacular in a figure-hugging outfit that revealed her incredible hourglass body. She shared two photos that immediately sparked a frenzy among her fans.

According to Google Translate, Dolly kept her caption simple. Her phrase “orange and pearls” alluded to the spectacular outfit that she was wearing. As a brand ambassador for Pretty Little Thing, she gave them credit for the dress. Her geotag apparently placed Dolly in Laguna Beach, California.

The Colombian model rocked a skintight dress that clung to her figure like a glove. The robe had thin spaghetti straps that allowed an unobstructed view of her glowing décolletage. Dolly put her voluminous cleavage on display as she posed for the camera

Dolly rocked her accessories. She wore a belt, bracelet, and a bag made from pearls. She also wore gold bracelets on her other wrist, statement earrings and her wedding band. Her jewelry elevated her outfit to the next level. The mother-of-one styled her hair in a middle-part and allowed her brown locks to cascade down her back.

In the first photo, Dolly angled her hips to the side, while lifting her hands upward. She tilted her chin and smiled directly at the lens.

The full-length image of Dolly put her flawless physique on center stage. The Instagram model put her manicured hands on her hips while pushing her hips to the side. She smiled so broadly that her eyes were half-closed as she looked at the lens. Dolly completed her ensemble with a pair of killer high heels.

The social media star’s fans loved her offering and raced to view it. After seeing the pics, they inundated her with praise and encouragement.

One fan noted that the vibrant color complemented Dolly’s bronzed skin.

“Wow, orange goes so good with your skin tone!” they gushed.

Another follower thought that the ensemble was a reflection of the influencer’s persona.

“Style and class personified,” they raved.

The model’s husband also weighed in on the color with a memory of his own.

“When I met your family you were wearing orange (smiley emoji) I love that color on you,” he said and followed his comment with a heart emoji.

A final Instagrammer had one criticism about her look.

“Why do I love everything except the shoes, looking (flame emoji) though,” they enthused.

The influencer has a fan base of over 6.1 million people. The pics were so popular with her followers that it has already accumulated more than 87,000 likes and over 900 comments.