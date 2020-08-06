Ellie O’Donnell Complements Her Bronzed Skin In A Tight White Bikini: ‘Level Up’

Ellie O’Donnell went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram pic on Thursday morning. The stunning model complemented her bronzed skin with a skimpy ensemble as served up a sultry look for the camera in Spain. In the caption of the post, she told fans to level up.

In the sexy snap, Ellie looked like a blond bombshell as she sported a tight white bikini. The top clung to her ample bust while flashing her cleavage. The thin straps showed off her toned arms and shoulders as well.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist. The garment gave fans a peek at her round booty while accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in full view for the photo.

She accessorized the style with a pair of brown sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a chain and pendant around her neck. She also rocked a rings on her fingers, a chunky gold watch on her wrist, and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Ellie sat on her knees on top of a outdoor lounge chair. She pushed her hip to the side and arched her back as she rested both of her arms and her sides. She had her shoulders back and gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, a large house and gorgeous flowers were visible. A clear, blue sky and green grass could also be seen.

She wore her long hair parted in the center. She styled the golden locks in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Ellie’s over 1.1 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post. The pic garnered more than 16,000 likes within the first four hours after it was published to her feed. Her supporters also took to the comments section to leave over 160 messages.

“What a girl,” one follower declared.

“Always insane,” another wrote.

“Oh my snack. Ellie you are wow!!” a third comment read.

“Absolutely flawless,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model appears to have no qualms about showcasing her fantastic figure in stunning ensembles. She’s often photographed wearing sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ellie recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a skimpy orange bathing suit by the pool. That upload also proved to be a popular one. It’s racked up more than 52,000 likes and over 500 comments to date.