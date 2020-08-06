‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shows Off Baby Bump After Pregnancy Announcement

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska just revealed this week that she is pregnant with her fourth child. On Thursday morning, she revealed her baby bump for the first time on her Instagram page and her fans went wild over it.

Wednesday’s announcement did not include a photo of Chelsea, so this is the first that people are getting a chance to see how she is looking. The selfie she uploaded showed her turned to the side, holding her iPhone to snap the photo.

Chelsea wore a baggy white T-shirt and gray biker shorts, and she held up her shirt so she could show off her round belly. There was no question that she was definitely showing a visible baby bump at this point.

“Omg so adorable! How far along are you?” one fan commented.

Via her Instagram stories, Chelsea thanked everybody for all of the well wishes they showered her with on her announcement post. She acknowledged that the past few weeks had been tough as she knew there was speculation about this. She added that she was trying to avoid accidentally revealing the news too early.

The reality television star said that there had been some media outlets speculating that she might be pregnant, noting that she had not been posting on social media as frequently as is typical for her.

Chelsea said that it was true, she had been holding back with her Instagram page. She explained that she’s a bad liar and seemingly didn’t trust herself to maintain this secret.

“Aww! Congratulations! You guys make beautiful babies! So happy for you both!” another fan wrote.

The Teen Mom 2 star did not say exactly how far along she is or reveal her due date. However, in her stories, Chelsea did say she is still fairly early in the pregnancy. She joked that now that this is her fourth time through this, she’s apparently popping quickly.

Quite a few of her followers are guessing that she’s having a boy this time. She hasn’t revealed the gender yet, but it seems that’s coming soon.

“omg the cutest mama,” a follower declared.

“You are beautiful and a wonderful mother! Definitely my favorite from the whole teen mom franchise,” someone else noted.

In just the first couple of hours after she had initially shared this upload, about 410,000 of her 5.7 million followers had already liked it. More than 3,600 comments poured in as well as people embraced the opportunity to celebrate this good news with Chelsea and her family.

Now that Chelsea doesn’t have to hide it anymore, it seems likely that show fans can expect more regular posts and bump updates going forward, and they clearly are anxious to see more.