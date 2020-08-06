Arianny Celeste Rocks A White Chanel Swimsuit & Denim: ‘She Knows What She Likes’

Arianny Celeste showed off her pregnancy curves in a sexy white one-piece in her latest Instagram post, which consisted of two photographs. The shots appeared to leave her fans entertained and wanting more from the mother-to-be.

In both pictures, Arianny cradled her growing belly with one hand, using her other hand to support her in a slightly reclined position, and her fingernails featured a light blue manicure, which contrasted against the white swimsuit. The UFC octagon girl wore a tank-style white swimsuit that featured the Chanel logo and words across the chest, and it stretched around her baby bump, showcasing her changing curves. She also had on an open denim button-up long sleeve shirt, which matched the lace-up booties she wore on her feet. The shirt hung from her arms and wasn’t up over her shoulders, and its colors complimented her manicure.

The model posed sitting atop an off-white cube against a dark brown background. She wore her long brunette locks in soft curls that cascaded over both shoulders. Her skin appeared to have a pregnancy glow, and her big brown eyes popped in the shots. Arianny kept her full lips closed with a pleasant expression in both fashion pictures. The first image pictured her almost entirely from the side, and she glanced straight into the camera’s lens. In the second image, the expecting mother angled her body off to one side.

In her caption, Arianny credited Oxana Alex photography for taking the pictures. She also indicated that she knows what she wants, and her fans also seemed to know what they wanted — more photos of the model. More than 5,300 hit the “like” button, and dozens also took the time to leave a positive message for her.

“This is such a cute look!!! So beautiful,” exclaimed a fan who also included several flame emoji.

“You’re absolutely flawless, Girl. Slay, mama,” a second follower enthused with a few red hearts.

“Love everything about and in this pic! Such an adorable maternity shoot,” wrote a third Instagrammer, including a sparkling star.

“You are a combination of CLASS and COOL… just like your outfit here. I hope you’re having an amazing and happy Thursday, my beautiful and gorgeous angel,” a fourth devotee replied.

Arianny has showcased her growing body recently in different swimwear, and her followers have appreciated the glimpse into her pregnancy. The Inquisitr previously reported that wore a sexy animal-print bikini, which she paired with tall black sparkly boots as she lounged near a refreshing looking pool.