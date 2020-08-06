Allie Auton Showcases Her Killer Abs In A White Crop Top & Matching Skirt

Allie Auton took to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a drop dead gorgeous new photo of herself. The model served up a stunning look for the camera while revealing in the caption of the post that she was feeling very grateful.

In the pic, Allie looked smoking hot as she sported a tiny white crop top. The garment tied in the front and featured short puffed sleeves that showcased her toned arms. It also included a low cut neckline that flashed her ample cleavage.

She paired the shirt with a matching white skirt that wrapped tightly around her petite waist and hugged her curvy hips. The skirt included a small slit that exposed her long, lean legs as the outfit perfectly complemented her bronzed skin.

She accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a dainty chain and pendant around her neck, and a ring on her finger. She also held a tan handbag.

Allie stood on the beach for the snap. She turned her body to the side just a bit and slightly arched her back as she wore a seductive expression on her face. She bent one knee and had one hand resting in front of her. The other hand came up to touch her hair as she tilted her head. In the background, a beautiful ocean scene, white sand beach could be seen as the sun set in the sky.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the platinum locks in straight strands, which she pulled back behind her head.

Allie’s 573,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 6,000 times within the first nine hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with nearly 80 messages.

“This is so cute,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous lil thing,” declared another.

“The most stunning,” a third social media user remarked.

“You are so Beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

The model has become known for sporting sexy looks in her racy snaps online. She’s been spotted rocking sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight pants on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allie recently delighted her followers when she showed off her a casual, yet revealing, style in a lace corset top that put her cleavage in the spotlight, and a pair of skintight jeans. To date, that post has raked in more than 9,000 likes and over 100 comments.