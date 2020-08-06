Casey Costelloe Gets Soaking Wet In A Strapless Cobalt Blue Bikini On The Beach

Casey Costelloe returned to her Instagram account on Thursday morning to share a stunning new snap with her loyal followers. The model served up a sultry look, as she tagged her location as Nudie Beach. In the caption of the post, she revealed that the location was once named one of Australia’s best spots.

In the racy pic, Casey looked hotter than ever as she wore a strapless cobalt blue bikini. The tiny top fit snugly around her abundant cleavage and flaunted her muscled arms and shoulders in the process.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they emphasized her flat tummy and rock-hard abs.

Her long, lean legs were also in the spotlight for the snap. She accessorized the style with multiple rings on her fingers and a pair of small earrings.

Casey sat on the sand on top of a large beach towel. She crossed her legs in front of her and rested one hand on her knee. Her other hand came up to grab at her hair.

Her bathing suit appeared to be wet as she arched her back and gave a flirty smile into the camera. In the background, a stunning ocean view and a cloudy blue sky were visible.

She wore her long, blond hair pushed back off of her forehead. The damp locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and clung to her shoulder.

Casey’s 793,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their love for the pic. The post garnered more than 6,700 likes within the first six hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 remarks during that time.

“Your so beautiful Casey,” one follower stated.

“The best spot cuz you’re there. Love the electric blue btw,” declared another.

“Beautiful woman and backdrop,” a third comment read.

“You are a wonderfull [sic] woman You have a perfect body. You look amazing,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport racy ensembles in her online pics. She’s often seen posing in skimpy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight workout gear for her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a scanty string bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. To date, that upload has pulled in more than 7,600 likes and over 260 comments.