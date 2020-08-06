Wells Adams Sparks ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Rumors, Joins Castmates At ‘Bachelorette’ Filming Site

Filming for Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now there are rumors that it might air earlier than expected. According to Us Weekly, Wells Adams, who served up drinks on previous seasons of the ABC reality TV series, was spotted on Wednesday talking to host Chris Harrison while tending bar at the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California.

The resort is where filming for Clare Crowley’s season of The Bachelorette took place before the 39-year-old California hairdresser reportedly decided to exit the season early with one of the men cast to accept her final rose.

Us Weekly confirmed that Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams recently arrived on set to take over as the show’s leading lady. However, the appearance of the popular bartender, along with several other former contestants, raised some questions about the possibility that production is also underway for Paradise.

Adding to the speculation, Gold Derby has reported that former lead Becca Kufrin has been staying on set, along with fan-favorite Ashley Iaconetti and Sydney Lotuaco, who appeared on Paradise in 2019.

To make fans even more confused about what’s going on, The Inquisitr previously reported that Hannah Ann Sluss, who was briefly engaged to Peter Weber, was spotted with producer Julie LaPlaca.

Although former contestants often come back to record relationship advice segments for the show, several photos of Hannah Ann showed her with a large suitcase, prompting rumors that she was staying around for a while.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Add a bartender to the mix, and it’s clear why there are so many rumors spreading on social media. Just days before Wells was spotted bartending at the Palm Springs hotel, he posted a photo on Instagram to honor Chris Harrison’s birthday.

The photo showed both men greeting each other on the old Paradise set in Mexico, but he made no mention about joining Chris at the Bachelorette production site. Instead, he stated that he wanted to get together when production wraps.

“HBD @chrisbharrison! Here’s a neat pic of the back of your head whilst we touch shoulders. Finish filming so we can go play some golf. Love ya, brother!” the reality star captioned the photo.

Wells started with the franchise as one of JoJo Fletcher’s guys and moved on to Bachelor in Paradise back in 2016. Although he didn’t find love on the show, he took over for Jorge as the bartender on three subsequent seasons and is now engaged to Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland.