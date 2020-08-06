‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Panics & Questions His Wife After Shauna Proves They’re Married

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, August 7 reveal that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will stake her claim on the man she loves. She returns from Las Vegas with news that will shock Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and turns Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) world upside down, per Soaps.

Shauna’s Startling News

After locating Ridge in Vegas, Brooke brought him home on the night that he and Shauna had painted the town red. The next day, Shauna called him to check on him. She said that it had not been a good idea to be so close to him and that she needed to enter self-preservation mode, per Soap Central. The former showgirl told the dressmaker that she loved him and wanted nothing but the best for him.

At the time, Ridge had assumed that it was a goodbye call and that there was no hope for him and Shauna. It appeared as if he would continue his relationship with Brooke, especially after she said that she wanted them to recommit to each other. However, Ridge had started to get flashbacks to his and Shauna’s last evening together and he felt uneasy. He knew that there was more to the evening with her than he could remember.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Shauna returns to L.A. with startling news. She will blow Ridge’s mind when she tells him that they’re husband and wife.

Sean Smith / CBS

Ridge Panics & Questions His Wife

The dressmaker will be astonished when Shauna relays that they are wed. Although he has always been attracted to her, he cannot believe he made such a huge commitment to her in the spur of the moment.

Shauna knows that Ridge was out-of-his-mind drunk on the night that they were married and that he may not be able to remember the particulars of their wedding. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she, therefore, backs up her statement with cold hard evidence. She hands Ridge their marriage certificate. Thereby, proving that they are legally married.

The Forrester co-CEO stares at the legal document incredulously. He realizes that he and Brooke cannot get back together because he is already taken. He may even start to panic as he begins to understand the implications of his new marriage. His actions will impact his family and work and have far-reaching consequences.

Nevertheless, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dish that Ridge wants his marriage with Shauna to work. They will make a go of their commitment to each other and prepare to spend the rest of their lives together.